Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On game day of Week 3, hosts Jay Puskar and Mike Fenner discussed the Steelers back at Acrisure Stadium for their home opener and T.J. Wat’s absence.

Fan Sound Off Segment: With T.J. Watt placed on Injured Reserve, who’s going to step up in and take his place?

Fan(s) of the week: Mike, David, Kimmie and Tammy Polk from Lake Charles, LA.

Finally, catch “Tailgate with Jess,” and watch her make “Sheet Pan Nachos.”