Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Welcome back to Black and Gold today. In this episode Jay Puskar and Mike Fenner discuss a variety of topics pertaining to the Pittsburgh Steelers including the return to Latrobe, some off season changes for the Steelers, and even welcome to the jungle.

Fan Sound Off Segment: It’s a new season, so what are the expectations for Steeler fans?

Fan of the Week: Pete Zayas, Washington County, PA.

Finally, catch Tailgate with Jess and watch her make Cuban bites.

