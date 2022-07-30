Pittsburgh Steelers helmets on the field at their NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2009. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will induct four new members into their Hall of Honor on Friday, November 11th on the weekend of Steelers-Saints at Acrisure Stadium.

The 2022 class includes legends Myron Cope, Sam Davis, Ray Mathews and Heath Miller.

The Steelers will welcome the 2022 Hall of Honor Class on the weekend the team takes on the New Orleans Saints. The Steelers will enshrine the new class, which includes an on-field presentation during the game on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Hall of Honor display will be a part of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, which is scheduled to open at Acrisure Stadium during the 2022 regular season.

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum will be located near Gate B above the team’s Pro Shop. Fans will be able to visit the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum year-round after it is officially opened.