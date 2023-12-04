Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Monday at his weekly press conference that starting quarterback Kenny Pickett will be out at least this week against the New England Patriots (Thursday, December 7th, 8:15 pm).

Tomlin confirmed the initial report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac that Pickett underwent tightrope surgery Monday morning to help repair an injured ankle.

That injury, according to Dulac’s report, could keep Pickett out of the lineup for the Steelers for 2-4 weeks, but coach Tomlin would only confirm his status for this Thursday against the Patriots.

Tomlin says it’s an injury Pickett has been dealing with that was reaggravated when the Pittsburgh QB scrambled on a third and goal play before halftime in the Steelers’ 24-10 home loss to the Cardinals.