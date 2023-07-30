LATROBE, PA (WJET)–The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Linebacker Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract.

The former Pro Bowl player and New York Jet arrived at his first practice at St. Vincent College on Sunday.

Alexander is eager to make an impact and says he will fill any gap the Steelers ask him to.

Alexander was not around for OTA’s but he says it hasn’t affected his progress on the field.

He picked up reps alongside his teammates during Sunday’s training camp practice.

“No, I’m here now man. Most of the stuff is really the same, it’s just different terminology. I just have to get back on the field and just practice with reps and then I should be straight…I caught on really quick. Getting the reps made it a lot better.” Kwon Alexander, Linebacker | Pittsburgh Steelers

Alexander arrives just two days before the Steelers begin practicing with pads, but he doesn’t seem concerned about the late start.

“I’m not worried about no seven on seven or none of that. I put the pads on and I hit. As you can see. You can go watch film.” Kwon Alexander, Linebacker | Pittsburgh Steelers

Alexander was drafted in 2015 as a fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin says he is pleased with the team’s first week of training camp.

“A significant day of work today. Because we gave some veteran guys a day off in some instances, we minimized the reps of some others, but it’s not about them. It’s about the elevated reps of the younger people under those circumstances. A guy like Brodrick got the opportunity to get more reps. Herbig on the defensive side of the ball being the examples of that. Joey Porter. So it’s just really good days.” Mike Tomlin, Head Coach | Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have two more weeks on training camp in Latrobe.

The pads come on this Tuesday and on Friday it’s their Friday Night Lights game.