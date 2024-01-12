PITTSBURGH, PA (WJET)–The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ T.J. Watt and Miles Killebrew were named first-team Associated Press All-Pro on Friday.

For linebacker T.J. Watt, we’ve watched him light up the field this season, dominating his opponents, and even breaking records.

Watt led the league in sacks this season with 19, which is his third time being at the top of the board.

He also claimed that stat in 2020 and 2021.

This is Watt’s fourth time receiving the honor of AP All-Pro.

As for safety/special teamer Miles Killebrew, this is his first time being given the title.

Killebrew is captain of special teams this season.

According to the Steelers, Killebrew has blocked three punts since signing with the team in 2021, tying for the most by any team.

He says he takes pride in his role and that it’s something that he has always loved to do.