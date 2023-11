PITTSBURGH, PA (WJET)–It was quite the reunion at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed many great players back to the facility for the team’s alumni weekend.

It’s a tradition that has stitched the franchise bond so tight over the year for countless past and current players.

For Super Bowl XL champion Joey Porter Sr. this experience is even more special now that he’s able to watch his son Joey Porter Jr. repping the Black and Gold.