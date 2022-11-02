ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — If the fit is right, the door for Odell Beckham Jr. to come to Buffalo seems like it could be cracked open.

When asked Wednesday about the free-agent wide receiver, who is coming off an ACL tear suffered in February during the Super Bowl, Bills general manager Brandon Beane was complimentary and indicated that the logistics would have to line up to make a move possible.

“OBJ’s a heck of a talent,” Beane said. “If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that.”

Beckham Jr., the No. 12 overall selection in the 2014 draft, is a three-time Pro Bowler and is coming off a Super Bowl win as a member of the LA Rams. He has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards five times in his eight-year career but his injury in the Super Bowl marks his second ACL tear since 2020. His timeline to return to playing is still unclear.

On the addition of running back Nyheim Hines, the team’s premier trade deadline acquisition, Beane called him a weapon with the ball in his hands and mentioned his versatility as a runner, receiver and returner. He also provided an update on safety Jordan Poyer, calling his injury “day-to-day” after the team reacquired safety Dean Marlowe to add depth to the position.

Brandon Beane: Hines is a guy we've looked into in the past. We liked him in the draft process all the way back in 2018. He's a weapon with the ball in his hands if it's a runner, receiver, returner, jet sweeps — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) November 2, 2022

In other injury news, Bills coach Sean McDermott did not rule out the possibility of Tre’Davious White making his season debut against the New York Jets on Sunday, calling him “day-to-day.”