Bills AFC East championship banners are back up at Buffalo City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo is showing its Bills spirit once again, hanging AFC East championship banners at City Hall.

The banners were a hit last season, with many people visiting City Hall to take a picture during the Bills’ playoff run.

The Bills clinched their second straight division title last week, finishing with an 11-6 record. It marked the first time a team other than the Patriots has won consecutive AFC East titles since the NFL realigned divisions in 2002.

The Bills host the Patriots Saturday night in the Wild Card Round. Temperatures are expected to be near 0 with wind chills in the negatives (full forecast). Tickets are still available.

