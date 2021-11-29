Bills fans are donating $27 to Food Bank of NW Louisiana in honor of Tre’Davious White

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is out for the season due to a torn ACL from Thursday’s game against the Saints. And already, some members of Bills Mafia are giving back in his honor.
Friday on Twitter, the organization Bills Mafia Babes started a donation effort for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. Del Reid from 26 Shirts also joined in on the effort.
White is from Shreveport, Louisiana.
Since White’s number is 27, people are donating $27 to the food bank.
Community News
- How much snow did you get? Holiday weekend snowfall totals
- Photos: Winners of 37th annual Festival of Trees announced
- Local tree farm prepares for holiday season
- Erie County first responders train to help combat rising overdoses
- Erie County Community College names new Vice President of Academic and Student Services