BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, the team announced, after another dismal showing in a loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will take over the play-calling duties.

Buffalo’s offense has been inconsistent throughout the 2023 season. Following a 48-point outburst during a Week 4 win over the Dolphins, the Bills have averaged just 20.5 points per game over their previous six games, which is down from 28.4 points per game over the course of last season.

Dorsey took over as offensive coordinator in 2022 after Brian Daboll left to take the job as head coach of the New York Giants. He originally joined the organization in 2019 as quarterbacks coach.

Brady joined the Bills in 2022, taking over as quarterbacks coach for Dorsey. The 34-year-old was the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator from 2020-2021, averaging 21.9 and 17.9 points per game, respectively, over those two seasons.

Prior to his time in Carolina, Brady won the 2019 Broyles Award as the best assistant coach in college football for his role as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the national champion LSU Tigers.

