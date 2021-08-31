Bills projected 53-man roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roster cut down day has arrived.

General Manager Brandon Beane and the Bills will need to chop the roster down to 53 by 4 p.m. While the top of the roster is set, there are several players on the bubble.

Here’s my roster projection:

QB (2): Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky

Two is company, three is a crowd.

RB (5): Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Matt Breida, Reggie Gilliam, Taiwan Jones

Gilliam’s ability to play fullback, H-back, tight end and be a special team’s ace gets him off the bubble and on the roster.

WR (7): Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow, Marquez Stevenson

Stevenson, the rookie sixth-round pick, put together a strong preseason … maybe too strong. I don’t believe he will clear waivers if he’s cut.

TE (2): Dawson Knox, Jacob Hollister

Gilliam’s position flexibility gives them a third option for tight end on game day.

OL (9): Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle

Doyle didn’t have a great preseason or training camp but the Bills invested a fifth-round pick so he’s making the cut.

DL (11): Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, Greg Rousseau, Efe Obada, Star Lotulelei, Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips, Justin Zimmer, Vernon Butler

I grouped the defensive ends and tackles into one group and I think it’s important to look at it that way because several of the ends will play inside on passing downs. The team often talks about “position-less” football and it’s evident on the D-line.

LB (5): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, A.J. Klein, Andre Smith, Tyler Matakevich

Tyrel Dodson gets edged out by Andre Smith. The Bills typically play two linebackers so keeping six seems like overkill.

CB (5): Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal

Cam Lewis could sneak onto the roster depending on the injury situation with Wallace, Jackson and Johnson.

S (4): Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Josh Thomas, Damar Hamlin

I really like what rookies Josh Thomas and Damar Hamlin did during the preseason. I have them bumping Jaquan Johnson off the roster.

ST (3): Tyler Bass, Matt Haack, Reid Ferguson

No surprises here.