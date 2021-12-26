Bills reclaim lead in AFC East with 33-21 win over Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WIVB) — After falling to the New England Patriots in Week 13, the Buffalo Bills headed into Gillette Stadium with a vengeance on Sunday and topped New England 33-21 to step back into the driver’s seat in the AFC East.

Coming into Sunday’s matchup, it was almost a must-win for the Bills to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Patriots came in with a one-game advantage in the AFC East, and a win over the Bills would have secured New England a playoff spot and be one game away from winning the division.

Isaiah McKenzie had the game of his life against the Patriots, taking over for Cole Beasley who was placed on the COVID-19 list in Week 16, and catching a team-high 11 receptions for 125-yards and a touchdown in the win.

After 2020’s four-touchdown outing, Josh Allen played another outstanding game at Gillette Stadium, finishing 30 of 47 for 314 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Allen also led all Bills in rushing today with 12 carries for 64 yards.

When the two teams met up three weeks ago, the Patriots ran all over the Bills, but on Sunday, Buffalo held New England to a total of 149 rushing yards, with 103 of those coming from Damien Harris who also scored all three of the Pats touchdowns. Mac Jones finished 14 of 32 for 145 yards and two interceptions.

The Bills and Patriots both move to 9-6 on the season.

HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED:

1Q: After the Bills defense held the Patriots to a three and out on their opening possession, Buffalo trounces down the field in 13 plays, including a pivotal fourth down conversion, and caps off the 61-yard drive with a three-yard TD pass from Josh Allen to Isaiah McKenzie. 7-0 Bills.

2Q: New England returns on their next possession with a 75-yard drive, and finishes with a 16-yard run by Damien Harris. 7-7 Bills.

2Q: Buffalo goes 68-yards in 10 plays on their next drive, but Allen’s third-down pass on the seven-yard line was tipped and incomplete. Tyler Bass kicks the 25-yard field goal. 10-7 Bills.

2Q: Mac Jones throws a pass that’s tipped by AJ Klein and right into the arms of Micah Hyde. The Bills head 36-yards back on the next 7 plays, but can’t get into the end zone and turn the ball over on downs at the New England 1-yard line. But on the next Buffalo possession, the Bills finish off a 42-yard possession with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Stefon Diggs. 17-7 Bills.

3Q: The Bills take it 64-yards down the field but penalties back them up and keep them out of the end zone. Bass boots a 34-yard field goal through to give Buffalo the 13-point lead. 20-7 Bills.

3Q: Harris caps off a 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown for the Pats. 20-14 Bills.

4Q: On the ensuing possession, the Bills put together a 66-yard, 9-play drive and cap it off with a two-yard Devin Singletary touchdown run. Buffalo misses the two-point conversion. 26-14 Bills.

4Q: The Patriots go 75-yards and finish with another Harris touchdown run for 8-yards. 26-21 Bills.

4Q: Buffalo heads 75-yards down the field, including a huge fourth-down pickup by Allen and a big shovel pass to Diggs, and caps off the drive with a shovel pass to Dawson Knox for the two-yard touchdown. 33-21 Bills.