ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills starters are expected to play in Saturday’s preseason finale in Chicago, coach Sean McDermott said.

This is a departure from last year’s final exhibition game, when most of the Bills starters did not play. Buffalo’s first-team offense and defense struggled in last week’s loss at Pittsburgh, getting outscored 21-0 in the first half.

“It’s just what I feel like is best for the team right now,” McDermott said before Thursday’s practice. “And every preseason is a little bit different based on where guys are and where the team is. And so they’re going to play this week and I feel like it’s best for for where we’re at right now.”

McDermott did not say how long the starters are scheduled to play.

Some of the Bills starters were among the players who did not practice on Thursday, putting their status for the preseason finale in doubt. The injured players are: offensive guard Connor McGovern (right leg), linebackers Terrel Bernard (hamstring) and Dorian Williams (calf), quarterback Matt Barkley (elbow), and wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ribs).

McDermott said it is too early to determine how long the Bills will be without McGovern, who was signed at the start of free agency to be Buffalo’s starting left guard.