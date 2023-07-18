ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — 20-year-old Caleb Foarde’s mission in life is to spread positivity and uplift those around him, even during his battle with cancer. That’s where Make-A-Wish and ESPN stepped in to make his dream of becoming a Buffalo Bill a reality.

Foarde and his family were flown to Highmark Stadium for a whirlwind day. He’ll be featured on an upcoming episode of ‘My Wish’ on SportsCenter.

“I was just so, so excited. Excited is the best word to describe it,” Foarde said. “I had a few other things I was thinking about. But, none of them stood out like being a Buffalo Bill, being a player and seeing what that looks like and feels like.”

Since 2020 Caleb has battled brain cancer twice. He’s in remission now, but says it has taken a toll.

“It’s hard, the nausea is hard,” Foarde told us. “When I first had my brain surgery I lost a lot of my physical ability.

“My big thing is getting through it – getting through it with positivity and being positive to the people around you. Letting people love on you, loving on everyone else and just keeping going, keeping a good attitude.”

Caleb said Bills quarterback Josh Allen admires his positive outlook and strength. The two played video games together during their meet up.

“We went to play, but Madden wasn’t loading up – since he was the cover athlete, he had the beta version. We played FIFA soccer instead and that was super fun. And then at the end, he gave me a game-worn jersey,” added Foarde. “I just love the City of Buffalo as well, it’s the City of Good Neighbors and that’s who I am, I would just fit right along.”

Caleb said he always loved football and though he lives in Florida, fell in love right away with the Bills and Bills Mafia.

You can catch Caleb’s episode of ESPN’s ‘My Wish’ on Wednesday at 6 p.m.