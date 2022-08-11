ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday that star quarterback Josh Allen will not play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Colts.

Meanwhile, Colts coach Frank Reich said new quarterback Matt Ryan, acquired this offseason from the Falcons, will play for the first quarter.

For Allen, the betting favorite to win NFL MVP this season, sitting in the preseason is nothing new. Allen played in just one preseason game last year, completing 20 of 26 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers in the final preseason game.

Allen’s absence should give fans their first live look at backup Case Keenum, who was signed this offseason. Matt Barkley, listed third on the opening depth chart, should also see extended action.

The Bills have won eight straight preseason games. Only the Ravens have a longer active streak at 20.

Saturday’s kickoff is at 4 p.m. on WIVB. Buffalo Kickoff Live begins at 3 p.m.