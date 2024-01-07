BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 in the Wild Card round after their 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.

The game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Had Buffalo lost to Miami, a rematch against the Dolphins would have taken place. Thanks to the win, the Bills secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs and will host a Divisional round playoff game should they defeat Pittsburgh.

The other NFL playoff matchup times are as follows: