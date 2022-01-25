Bills won’t make decision on potential replacement for Brian Daboll without Josh Allen

Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It seems like offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will not be on the Bills’ staff next season; in fact it would be surprising if he still is by the end of the week with the way he’s getting interest for head coaching jobs.

So the attention now shifts to who would replace Daboll if he does move on. Head coach Sean McDermott said his quarterback will be involved in that process.

“Josh and I communicate on a lot of things, we spoke yesterday about some of what you’re discussing here. He will be in the loop and he will be communicated with and certainly value Josh’s opinion on things and it’s important that he’s comfortable as well so no decision will be made without Josh being looped in,” McDermott said on his season ending zoom call Tuesday morning.

When asked about the Bills taking his opinion into account, Josh Allen made it clear he wants to have a say on who takes Daboll’s place if he leaves.

“I think every quarterback would love to be a part of that process and I do know there’s a guy in this building that I’m a huge advocate for and again it’s not my job, it’s not my decision to make that,” Allen said during his end of the season zoom call Monday afternoon.

“Whoever it may be, again it’s not up to me but yeah I think as a quarterback, as a competitor, you definitely would want to feel like you have some sort of say in it but again whether it’s taken or not is not up to me.”

Allen didn’t come out and say who he is a “huge advocate for” but it’s assumed Ken Dorsey is who he has in mind. Time and time again Allen has spoke highly of the Bills quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator and did again on Monday.

“I think when he got here three years ago I think my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football, just having a guy in the quarterback room that played the game, is the winningest college quarterback of all time, 38-2 he’ll never let me forget that, he says it all the time,” Allen joked.

“But just the way that he approaches the game, he’s competitive, he’s smart, you know he works his ass off and I appreciate what he’s done for me over the course of my career so far and again, wherever the chips fall that’s where they fall and we’ll learn to live with it and deal with it and move on.”

Remember, Allen has only ever had one offensive coordinator his entire career up to this point as Daboll was hired in January of 2018. This would be a smart move to promote Dorsey because of the continuity, offensive system and familiarity Allen has with him.

“You want to be able to promote from within just like in any business, that’s where you get your return on investment. That’s where you try and foster morale and comradery again and just continue to invest in the people we have in our building,” McDermott explained.

“And there’s two sides to that right? So they’ve gotta show you that they have what it takes and are putting in the time and then you’d love to be able to do that in every situation so we try and do that as much as possible.”

Dorsey joined the Bills’ staff in 2019, Allen’s second season in the NFL, and helped him become one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

McDermott also mentioned he believes they do have the type of people in the building to promote from within if certain opportunities open up.

According to multiple reports, Daboll has a second interview with the Giants which is no surprise as former Bills assistant general manager, Joe Schoen was just hired as New York’s new GM last week.