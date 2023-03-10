BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The NFL released the complete pick-by-pick draft order Friday for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, officially confirming which picks the Bills own this season.

The Bills own six picks in all, including the 27th pick in Round 1. They finished 28th by playoff finish, but the Dolphins were forced to forfeit their first-round pick (21st overall) after the league investigated whether the organization “violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.“

The Bills were not awarded any compensatory draft picks this year. Those are given out by a formula that rewards teams with picks if they suffer significant losses in free agency.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 with Round 1, followed by Rounds 2-3 on April 28 and Rounds 4-7 on April 29.

List of Buffalo Bills 2023 draft picks

Round 1: 27th overall

Round 2: 59th overall

Round 3: 91st overall

Round 4: 130th overall

Round 5: 137th overall (from Arizona) … their own pick (162nd) was traded to Indianapolis.

Round 6: 205th overall

Round 7: No pick, traded to Atlanta

Prior to the start of free agency, the Bills’ primary needs include linebacker, safety, offensive line and secondary receiving threat, though some of those could be resolved by re-signing players like LB Tremaine Edmunds and/or S Jordan Poyer.

The complete NFL Draft order can be seen in the PDF below.