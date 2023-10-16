ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen patiently oversaw two lengthy second-half scoring drives, capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Morris with 3:58 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills defeated the undermanned but gritty New York Giants 14-9 on Sunday night.

What was anticipated to be a Bills blowout turned into a ground-it-out, yard-by-yard, chippy and occasionally sloppy thriller that wasn’t decided until the final play, and on an untimed down.

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s pass into the end zone glanced off Darren Waller’s finger tips facing first-and-goal from the 1. New York got an extra chance after linebacker Terrel Bernard was flagged for defensive interference on a pass intended for Waller as time expired on third-and-5 from Buffalo’s 10

The Bills (4-2) hung on, but barely, in outing they overcame being shut out in the first half of a game for the first time since a mean-nothing 2019 season finale — a 13-6 loss to the New York Jets, in which Buffalo rested Allen and its starters after having already clinched a playoff berth. And Buffalo overcame two first-half turnovers — receiver Gabe Davis’ lost fumble and an Allen interception — which led to the Giants pulling ahead on Graham Gano hitting 29- and 43-yard field goals.

The Giants (1-5) lost their fourth straight in a game they ended each half with a drive stalling at Buffalo’s 1.

UP NEXT

Giants: Host the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Bills: At the New England Patriots on Sunday.

