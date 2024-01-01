The defense was dominant once again, but how will they fare against the Dolphins and the rest of the AFC's best?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills won their fourth straight game, topping the Patriots 27-21. But it wasn’t pretty and it didn’t clinch the Bills a playoff spot.

Thad Brown, AJ Feldman, and Carl Jones all join the show to break down the win.

The defense led the way, forcing four turnovers. Two were by Rasul Douglas who continues to make his mark on the defense. They analyze their outing and question whether the unit can carry them throughout the playoffs.

The offense struggled once again and the passing game is officially in a slump. What’s wrong with Stefon Diggs and how can Joe Brady turn things around?

Finally, they preview next week’s game against the Dolphins and talk about the Bills’ playoff chances.

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.