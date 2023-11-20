ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The first game of the Joe Brady era was a win for the Bills as they took care of business against the hapless Jets. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss what they saw from the team’s 32-6 win.

While the talk heading into the week was Joe Brady, Josh Allen may have been the biggest difference for the offensive turnaround as Allen got his mojo back. They break down what they like in the Bills’ offense as they played a fundamentally sound game.

On defense, the Bills got the big plays they have been waiting for as Leonard Floyd recorded 2.5 sacks and Rasul Douglas had three takeaways.

Thanks to the win and the injuries around the AFC, the Bills playoff picture looks a lot more optimistic. They dissect the team’s status moving forward.

