Chiefs fans sending $13 donations to Oishei after Bills loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chiefs fans are saying “no hard feelings” after the team knocked the Bills out of the playoffs this week.

Sunday’s game determined who would go on to battle the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship. With a touchdown in overtime, the Chiefs became that team.

This devastating loss crushed the spirits of Bills fans everywhere, but now, the Chiefs are giving them a reason to smile.

Oishei Children’s Hospital says fans of the Kansas City team have been sending in donations of $13.

And there’s a reason they’re choosing that amount. With 13 seconds of play left, the Chiefs were able to bring the game to a tie, allowing play to continue past the four quarters.

It’s not clear how much has been collected through Chiefs fans’ kind gestures, but Oishei plans to provide an update on Wednesday morning.