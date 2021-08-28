Days after fine for violating facemask protocol, Bills WR shares he received first dose of vaccine

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 16: Isaiah McKenzie #19 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie announced on his Instagram that he received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

McKenzie’s announcement comes just days after he and fellow wide receiver Cole Beasley were fined by the NFL for not following proper facemask protocol inside the team facility.

He tweeted Thursday that he was fined $14,650 for the violation.

Head Coach Sean McDermott responded during Thursday’s media availability after four players, including Beasley and McKenzie, were sent home after being identified as close contacts to a Bills staff member who tested positive for COVID.

“I think there’s a personal decision, and there’s a competitive decision, and so certainly the personal decision is left up to everyone in terms of their beliefs and their view on what’s right,” McDermott said. “And then the competitive decision is based on what’s best for the team, obviously in this case. At the end of the day on a personal end of things people have to make their own decision based on what they feel is right.”

At the start of training camp, GM Brandon Beane said about 80% of players received at least the first dose of a vaccine. He followed up earlier this week, saying numbers hadn’t increased much during camp.

The Bills wrap up their preseason Saturday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers.