CINCINNATI (WIVB) — UC Health says the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin “continued to improve through the weekend.”

Monday night will mark one week since Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while on the field with the Bills in their game against the Bengals, which was later canceled after being postponed. Since then, he’s been in the care of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

In a conference that took place this past Thursday, doctors William Knight IV and Timothy Pritts announced that Hamlin was not yet able to speak, due to having a breathing tube, but was able to communicate through writing.

The following day, he was taken off a ventilator and able to speak. The 24-year-old is in his second season as an NFL player. Both years have been with the Bills.

On Sunday, the Bills kept the New England Patriots out of the playoffs with a 35-23 victory that included two kickoff return touchdowns by Nyheim Hines.

The doctors who spoke during Thursday’s conference plan to share more details on Hamlin’s health in a conference set to take place Monday at 3 p.m. We will stream it live on this page.