Four Bills players, including Beasley and Lotulelei, taken off COVID/reserve list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills shared a few updates to their roster ahead of Saturday’s final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei, and wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis have been activated from the reserve/COVID list.

Another defensive tackle, Treyvon Hester, has been placed on injured reserve.

A couple of releases were announced, too — wide receiver Rico Gafford and defensive tackle Joey Ivie.

The Bills will play the Packers at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. It is the last game the Bills will play before their Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 12.