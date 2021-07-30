Josh Allen is 7th-best quarterback in Madden 22 ratings

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to throw a pass during training camp at the Adpro Sports Training Center on July 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen’s impressive 2020 season earned him a second-place finish in the MVP voting, but according the Madden NFL 22 video game, the Bills quarterback is only the seventh-best player at his position.

The game’s latest ratings, released this week by ESPN, give Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a perfect 99 overall. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady is second at 97 overall, followed by Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (96), Seattle’s Russell Wilson (94), Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (94) and Houston’s Deshaun Watson (90). Allen ranked seventh at 88 overall.

Allen does, however, have 99 throw power, which is the best in the game — Mahomes is second at 97. Allen’s deep accuracy rating is 87, which ranks ninth.

Allen was also given 86 speed and 88 acceleration.

“Want a sleeper to become a future top-three Madden quarterback? This is your guy,” ESPN wrote.

The highest-rated player on the Bills is wide receiver Stefon Diggs at 97 overall. He is the fourth-rated receiver behind Green Bay’s Davante Adams (99), Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins (98) and Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill (98). Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (93 overall) ranked fourth-best at his position.

Bills camp is less than a week old, but Allen has already wowed new receiver Emmanuel Sanders with his arm strength.

“Josh made a throw today that I haven’t seen,” Sanders said after practice Thursday. “A post ball to Cole (Beasley) — it was crazy, like, mouth-dropping. I’ve been in the league 12 years so you know I’m excited about what they’ve created out here.”

Bills fans can attend practice for the first time on Saturday. More than 35,000 tickets have been distributed.