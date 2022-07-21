ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen, yes, QB 1 is appearing in a Frito Lay commercial being filmed Wednesday at Highmark Stadium.

According to the casting director of the commercial, Frank Rossi, of Buffalo Film Casting, the commercial is a closed set, meaning the public and media are not allowed. Rossi says Allen will be at the commercial shoot on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Bills confirmed that the commercial shooting is happening.

Principal actors are being paid $1,200, extras are making $200.

In a Facebook post, prior to Wednesday’s shoot, Rossi said he was searching for four principal roles for coaches — a male football coach in his 50s or 60s, a male or female coach in their 30s or 40s, a wide receiver and a Josh Allen look-a-like.

Extras were also sought for the shoot to play linemen, defensive backs and receivers.

Filming for the commercial, which will be shot in a locker room, is expected to go between six to eight hours. The call time for cast and crew at Highmark Stadium is set for noon.