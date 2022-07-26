PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen wouldn’t just give fans the shirt off his back — he’d even give them the cleats off his feet.

Allen was signing autographs after Tuesday’s training camp practice at St. John Fisher University and noticed two young fans didn’t have any Bills gear for him to sign. So, Allen took off his own cleats, signed them, and gave one to each brother.

“Josh Allen wouldn’t let them leave with nothing,” wrote WROC’s Thad Brown, the Sports Director at News 4’s sister station in Rochester, who captured the moment. “So, he took off his cleats and signed them.”

Allen was seen in the accompanying photos standing in white Nike socks after giving away his cleats.

These two young men are brothers from the city of Rochester.



They came to #Bills camp on Tuesday, but didn't have any hats or jerseys or footballs for players to sign.



Josh Allen wouldn't let them leave with nothing.

So, he took off his cleats and signed them. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/xvY6kdHsDD — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 26, 2022

Allen, the Bills’ fifth-year quarterback, has enjoyed a great relationship with fans since being drafted seventh overall in 2018. Fans have donated millions to Buffalo’s Oishei Children’s Hospital in honor of Allen’s late grandmother, Patricia, and a wing at the hospital was named after her in 2021. Allen visited the hospital last week her to see the latest updates, which included new x-ray equipment in the pediatric trauma bay.

For fans, Allen’s generosity Tuesday was just another reason they’re enamored with the Bills’ $258 million quarterback.

“I love this man,” one fan replied.

“How can anyone not like this guy?” another wrote.

While fans often joke that Allen “looks good in shorts,” one summed up the moment nicely Tuesday: “Looks good in socks.”