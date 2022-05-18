BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills QB Josh Allen was among numerous Buffalo sports stars who visited the scene of the Buffalo mass shooting memorial Wednesday. They brought flowers, served food and met with the community.
Players from the Bills, Sabres and Bandits were on scene, News 4’s Jeff Preval reports. “Choose love,” players’ shirts read.
Earlier Wednesday, the Bills Foundation announced a $200,000 donation to support local response efforts, along with a matching $200,000 donation from the NFL Foundation.
Bills GM Brandon Beane, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds were among other players spotted in photographs and videos from the scene, as well as Kyle Okposo from the Sabres.
