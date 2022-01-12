Josh Allen was the #1 fantasy football quarterback, again

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills QB Josh Allen might not have been voted to the Pro Bowl, but he’s #1 in someone else’s hearts: Fantasy football managers.

Allen finished the season as the top-scoring quarterback for the second year in a row, posting 402.58 points (23.7 per game) in ESPN standard scoring.

Allen was nearly a full game better than the second highest-scoring quarterback, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, who scored 380.76 points (22.4 per game). Tom Brady was third, Patrick Mahomes was fourth and Aaron Rodgers was fifth.

Allen scored 24.8 points per game last season while leading all players in scoring. This season, he was the second highest-scoring overall player, trailing only Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp’s 145 receptions and 1,947 yards both ranked second in NFL history, albeit in 17 games. (ESPN’s standard scoring awards one point per reception. In leagues that are non-PPR, Allen was the #1 player.)

Allen ranked eighth in passing yards this season (4,407) and seventh in passing touchdowns (36), but surpassed all other quarterbacks thanks to his running ability. Allen added 763 yards and six touchdowns on the ground while tying for the league lead in rushing yards per attempt.

Allen was the #2 quarterback on ESPN’s preseason rankings behind Mahomes. Allen was 50th overall on their top 300 list, which factors in position scarcity.

ESPN’s standard scoring gives quarterback four points per passing touchdown and awards one point for every reception. If six points were awarded for passing touchdowns, which some leagues make their default setting, Allen would still have been top scoring quarterback.

Last February, DraftKings named Allen their fantasy player of the year.

“Shout out to my teammates who made it all possible, and everyone who rode with me this year in fantasy,” Allen wrote on Twitter. “Let’s run it back!”