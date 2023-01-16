ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing.

As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area thoroughly.

“The entire ravine has been thoroughly searched, and we are confident nobody is currently in distress,” the update said. “Thank you to the public for your help, and thank you to all first responders who assisted. It’s a challenge to conduct full searches with little information and no results, but we are comfortable that no one is in imminent danger tonight.”

The missing male was initially reported as last seen heading towards the wooded/ravine area toward Shadow Lane and California Road around 8:30 p.m. on the eastern side of the stadium. He was also described as a 5’9″ tall with a scruffy beard and wearing a blue Cole Beasley jersey (number 11) with a blue or black jacket and faded blue jeans.