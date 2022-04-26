BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Kickoff Live’s NFL Draft coverage starts today with our Mock Draft Special. You can watch live on this page at 2:30 p.m.; a replay will be available afterward.

The BKL crew members will go through the draft and make picks as if they are each NFL team, and then when the Bills come up, everyone will make a pick for the Bills based on who is left.

Tune in to see which players our team thinks will be best for the Bills when they pick at 25th overall!

The BKL team consists of News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak, WROC’s Thad Brown, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Stay tuned to all of this week’s draft coverage:

What draft picks do the Bills have?

The Bills are scheduled to make eight picks this week. They have all of their own draft picks, minus their seventh rounder, and they acquired two late-round picks in trades.

Here are their picks by round (as of Tuesday):

1st: 25th overall

2nd: 57th overall

3rd: 89th overall

4th: 130th overall

5th: 168th overall

6th: 185th overall (from CAR), 203rd overall

7th: 231st overall (from ATL)