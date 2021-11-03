Buffalo Common Council to hold Bills stadium public hearing Nov. 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As negotiations continue to heat up regarding a potential new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, the Buffalo Common Council’s finance committee is giving the public a chance to have their voice heard.

A public hearing to discuss the location of the Bills stadium is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday at the Common Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

Currently, the City of Buffalo has no representation in stadium negotiations, which are ongoing between Erie County, the state and the Bills. It is unclear what effect the Common Council’s input would have unless the city were to commit money to the project.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who leads negotiations for the county, has been critical in recent weeks of what he called “interference” by governmental agencies who are not involved in negotiations.

“What I heard from the Common Council and others from the city is, ‘We’d like you to move the stadium in Buffalo.’ Fair point. I understand that,” Poloncarz said in late October. “But one thing they didn’t do is they didn’t say how much money they were going to provide to do that.”

Poloncarz added: “When you have interference from third parties, whether they’re legislators in Erie County, Assembly or Senate, or just the general public – it doesn’t help us get a deal done.”

The Common Council’s invite comes one day after the state made its stadium study public. The state concurred with the Bills that building a new stadium is a better option than renovating the current facility, but did not make a recommendation between building in Orchard Park on in Buffalo.

The state-funded study said a new stadium in Orchard Park could cost $1.35 billion compared to $2.1 billion in Buffalo.