Burrows' Career Best 11 Strikeouts, Cameron's Grand Slam Lift SeaWolves To 9-4 Win Video

ERIE, Pa. - ALTOONA (36-33) 4-6-2

ERIE (33-40) 9-7-0

BOX SCORE

A career-high eleven strikeout performance from Beau Burrows propelled Erie to a series clincing win over Altoona, a 9-4 win over the Curve.

Altoona nailed a pair of consecutive homers on BeBurrows in the second inning. Logan Hillstarted off first with a blast to left, and Jordan George followed up with a homer over the right field wall to make it 2-0 Curve.

Erie responded with a run in the second inning to cut the lead in half on failed pick off attempt by Eduardo Vera. The Altoona starter bounced a throw to first, inviting Dominic Ficociello to score from third to make it 2-1.

The SeaWolves racked up a five run fifth inning on Vera. The righty walked Jacob Robson to load up the bases after Josh Thole and Danny Woodrow both singled. Sergio Alcantara took a walk to bring in Thole to tie the game at two. With the bases loaded, Daz Cameron crushed the first Erie grand slam this season on Eduardo Vera to give the SeaWolves the 6-2 lead.

Harold Castro smacked in three runs on a bases loaded double in the bottom of the seventh on Bret Helton to lift the SeaWolves up 9-2.

Hill homered for the second time in the game off of Trent Szkutnik, a two-run blast to left to bring Altoona within five at 9-4 in the eighth.

Burrows (6-5) found his first win since May 16th, allowing only two runs on four hits with four walks through 6.0 IP. Vera (1-2) received the loss after surrendering six runs, five earned on five hits through the first five innings.

The SeaWolves (33-40) have clinched a series win in six of their last seven played and earned their first series victory against Altoona (36-33). The Wolves hit the road to take on the Reading Fightin Phils at First Energy Stadium Monday at 7:15 PM.