Carr's NBA Dreams Come True Video

Barclays Center - Penn State Sophomore Point Guard, Tony Carr, had to wait almost until the end of the 2018 NBA Draft, but was all smiles once the New Orleans Pelicans came calling. The former Nittany Lion became the first Penn State player drafted since Calvin Booth, who was drafted in 1999.

New Orleans General Manager, Dell Demps, was surprised that Carr fell to the them with the 51st pick and why he'd be an asset in "The Big Easy".