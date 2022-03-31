(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Cathedral Prep announced its new head football coach at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Following the retirement of Mike Mischler, who coached the Cathedral Prep Ramblers for 20 years, Cathedral Prep has named Mike Krahe as head football coach.

Krahe worked as Cathedral Prep’s defensive assistant and coordinator from 2013 to 2019. During that time, Krahe helped Prep to three state championships and four appearances in the title game.

Before working at Cathedral Prep, Krahe was the defensive assistant and coordinator at Lake Erie College and Mercyhurst University for seven seasons.

Krahe is a graduate of Cathedral Prep.

“I am honored and humbled to be given this opportunity to be the head football coach at Cathedral Prep,” said Krahe. “I would like to thank the selection committee for entrusting me to carry on the rich traditions of Cathedral Prep football.”