Chiefs to face off Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

The Buffalo Bills disappointed fans last night as their bid for the Super Bowl came to an end.

Although they lost Sunday night’s game, it was their first time making it this far in decades.

Yoselin Person was live in the newsroom with more on this year’s big game.

After last night’s game, the stage is officially set for Super Bowl LV. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the game taking place in Tampa Bay at the Raymond James Stadium.

There have been a lot of firsts this year for the NFL as teams dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, which put players on the bench and cancelled games throughout the season.

This is also the first time the two teams will have quarterbacks with an 18-year age difference; Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs is 25, while Tom Brady with the Buccaneers is 43.

It was a rollercoaster year that fizzled out for the regional teams, but this year’s “big game” will still probably draw lots of local viewers with the lack of other events going on right now.

Super Bowl LV will air Sunday, Feb. 7 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.