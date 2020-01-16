Edinboro-Clarion Basketball Doubleheader Pushed Up to Friday Night

The Mercyhurst women's hockey team will hold an Autism Awareness game when the Lady Lakers take on Penn State on Saturday, January 18th at 2:05 pm at the Mercyhurst Ice Center.

Prior to the game, fans can learn more about the AIM program at Mercyhurst, as Bradley McGarry, Director of AIM, will be at a table in the front of the ice rink. There will also be a ceremonial puck drop before the game. "We are thrilled to partner with the Mercyhurst Women's hockey team for Autism Awareness night. Even though this event celebrates the girls on the ice, the heart of our collaboration is what they do off the ice. Almost every player on this talented team takes time out of their schedule to be Peer Mentors in our Autism Initiative. That is very special and very much appreciated," said McGarry. The first 100 fans will receive a free AIM/Mercyhurst Hockey shirt, sponsored by AIM and Mercyhurst Athletics. In recognition of this Autism Awareness Night, the Lakers will be wearing Autism Awareness jerseys for the game. Fans can buy those jerseys after the game for $125. All proceeds will benefit the AIM Vocational Exposure Experiences. For more info click HERE.