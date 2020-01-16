Breaking News
Edinboro-Clarion Basketball Doubleheader Pushed Up to Friday Night

College Sports

From Edinboro University athletics:

Due to the potential for severe weather conditions throughout the state of Pennsylvania this weekend, Edinboro’s basketball doubleheader originally scheduled for Saturday, January 18 has been moved up a day to Friday, January 17.  

Current forecasts call for clear and dry conditions on Friday, but snowfall amounts of 3-5″ are currently forecast in southern Erie County on Saturday, with 5-8″ inches possible along I-80 near Clarion.

The women’s game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. at McComb Fieldhouse, with the men’s game to follow at 7:30 p.m.  

