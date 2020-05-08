Edinboro University Bids Farewell to Retiring Athletic Department Fixtures Baumgartner, Jay

Two Edinboro University athletic department fixtures have both announced their retirements on Friday, May 8th in former U.S. Olympic wrestler Bruce Baumgartner as well as Todd Jay.

Per Edinboro University athletics:

Baumgartner served in the athletic department for over 30 years before assuming the role of Assistant Vice President for University Advancement two years ago. A four-time Olympic medalist in wrestling who served as the captain and flag-bearer for the United States team in the 1996 Olympics, Baumgartner came to Edinboro as assistant wrestling coach in 1984 and later served seven years as head coach. He has been inducted into numerous Hall of Fame’s and was the recipient of the James E. Sullivan Award in 1995.

He transitioned to the position of interim athletic director in 1997, and was appointed to the role permanently in 1998. Over the next 20 years, he combined with Jay to form a potent one-two punch in the department. During his tenure, notable accomplishments included the establishment of a number of endowed scholarships to support student-athletes and a student-athlete graduation rate of 80 percent. He also oversaw several capital projects, including renovations to Sox Harrison Stadium and the McComb Fieldhoues weight room. In addition, Baumgartner spearheaded Edinboro’s successful Make-a-Wish fundraising initiative, earning Edinboro one of the top five spots among NCAA Division II institutions for a number of years. He took a major role in assisting with the growth of Edinboro’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

Jay arrived at Edinboro as the Sports Information and Promotions Director. In 1995 he was promoted to Assistant to the Vice President for Athletic Compliance and Publicity for two years, then for a year was employed in the office of Enrollment Management. He returned to the athletic department in 1998 as the Associate Athletic Director, and has remained in that position until today.

He has been responsible for monitoring all aspects of Edinboro’s NCAA compliance program, along with the NCAA and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, and educating the coaching staff on on-going legislative matters. In addition, he coordinates travel arrangements for Edinboro’s 17-sport program, and assists in many areas of departmental fundraising activities.

Jay has played a major role through the years in activities such as the Hall of Fame Banquet, the Curly Halmi Game Dinner, the Sports Memorabilia Auction, and the Read to Compete Program. He also served on numerous NCAA committees, including championship selection committees for football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball. He was inducted into the Edinboro Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.