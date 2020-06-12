Edinboro University Sports Information Director Bob Shreve Announces Retirement

After spending the last 22 years as the sports information director at Edinboro University and serving athletics in Erie County for more than 40 years, Bob Shreve has announced his retirement from Edinboro effective June 19th, 2020.

The 1980 graduate of Notre Dame spent time at Edinboro, Gannon and Mercyhurst working in sports information as well as recently serving as the PA voice for the Erie SeaWolves locally.

In 2018, Shreve was inducted into the Metropolitan Erie chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Shreve was also awarded the Irving T. Marsh Award in 2016, which is given annually to an SID who exhibits excellence in the field of sports information.

Here is more information from Edinboro University’s official release:

“There’s been a lot of long hours but they’ve all been worth it,” said Shreve, who has worked 38 years overall in sports information. “Along the way I’ve had the pleasure of working with many great coaches and student-athletes, along with making so many friends in the profession. “I also want to send a big thank you to the graduate assistants and student workers who made me look so good. So many have continued in the profession. And whether they did or not, I’m so proud of them.”

Shreve began his career in sports information in 1982 at Frostburg State College. After two years at Frostburg State, he spent four years as the SID at Mercyhurst before moving into professional baseball.



He would spend two years as the general manager of the Erie Orioles, a Class A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles in the New York-Penn League, before returning to the sports information profession as the SID at West Chester.



After a year at West Chester, Shreve returned to his hometown of Erie, Pa. in 1990, taking over as the SID at Gannon. He worked with the Golden Knights until 1998, when he left Gannon for Edinboro.



In addition to his sports information duties, Shreve has been an active participant in other area sporting events. He serves as the public address announcer for the Erie SeaWolves – the Class AA affiliate of the Detroit Tigers – and is a statistician for the Erie BayHawks, Erie’s professional basketball team in the NBA G-League.

“The Edinboro University Athletics community would like to thank Bob for his commitment to student-athletes for the past two decades,” said Dr. Katherine Robbins, director of Edinboro University Athletics. “His influence on this department will continue as we advance to the next chapter of the Fighting Scots success.”

Shreve resides in Erie with his wife Debbie. The couple has three children – Brian (Nicole), Julie (Tyner) Kuehn and Kelly. They also have three grandchildren, Porter, Addison and Asher.

“I want to thank my family for allowing me to work a profession that was perfect for me,” Shreve said. “They sacrificed and put up with a great deal, and in many instances were right there with me. It meant so much to me. I love them for it.”