Men’s college basketball:

Mercyhurst 61 – California PA. 56

Slippery Rock 95 – Edinboro 60

Women’s college basketball:

Edinboro 86 – Slippery Rock 68

California Pa. 63 – Mercyhurst 47

*Edinboro’s Michaela Barnes is now the school’s all-time leading scorer moving over 1,940 career points after scoring 45 points (breaking her own school record for single game scoring