Fighting Scots Fall to Clarion on Senior Day

CLARION 17, EDINBORO 16

Sunday, February 23, 2020

McComb Fieldhouse

Edinboro, Pa.

149 lbs. — #12 Brock Zacherl (CU) dec. Tyler Vath (EU) 3-1 (CU leads 3-0)

157 lbs. — Peter Pappas (EU) dec. Joe Sliwoski (CU) 10-6 (Tied at 3-3)

165 lbs. – Mike Bartolo (CU) dec. Derek Ciavarro (EU) 9-6 (CU leads 6-3)

174 lbs. – #16 Jacob Oliver (EU) maj. dec. Max Wohlabaugh (CU) 15-6 (EU leads 7-6)

184 lbs. — Cody Mulligan (EU) dec. Mike Vernagalio (CU) 4-2 (EU leads 10-6)

197 lbs. — #13 Greg Bulsak (CU) dec. Dylan Reynolds (EU) 8-4 (EU leads 10-9)

Hwt. — Jon Spaulding (EU) dec. Tyler Bagoly (CU) 3-1 (EU leads 13-9)

125 lbs.* – Jake Gromacki (EU) dec. Lucas Rodriguez (EU) 3-0 (EU leads 13-11)

133 lbs. – Cameron Butler (CU) won by forfeit (CU leads 17-13)

141 lbs. — Nate Hagan (EU) dec. Seth Koleno (CU) 8-2 (CU wins 17-16*Clarion deducted one team points for unsportsmanlike conduct following 125 lb. match



RECORDS: Edinboro 10-10, 3-6 MAC

Clarion 10-6, 7-4 MAC