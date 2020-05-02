Former Edinboro Head Football Coach Wayne Bradford Named Defensive Coordinator at Cathedral Prep

First reported by the Erie Times-News, former Edinboro head football coach Wayne Bradford has agreed to join the Cathedral Prep football program as the Ramblers’ new defensive coordinator.

After spending 21 seasons coaching at Edinboro University, including the past three seasons as head coach of the Fighting Scots, Bradford replaces departed defensive coordinator Mike Krahe.

Bradford held a 16-18 record in three seasons as head coach of the Fighting Scots and it was announced on November 20, 2019 that he would not return to lead the program in 2020.