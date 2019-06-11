Former Gannon Women’s Basketball Coach Brunelli Lands with Converse College

College Sports

by: Michael Fenner

Posted: / Updated:

Former Gannon University women’s basketball coach Jim Brunelli has accepted a head coaching job at Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Brunelli won 105 games in six seasons, good for second in program history at Gannon, and returns to the Palmetto State.

He coached Anderson University for five years prior to leading Gannon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story