Former Mercyhurst University Baseball Player Kenny Robinson Reportedly Missing

According to multiple sources, former Mercyhurst University baseball player Kenny Robinson has been reported missing in the Pittsburgh area as of Saturday night.

The Pittsburgh native, Taylor-Allderdice high school graduate and Mercyhurst North East transfer was reportedly last seen fishing on Saturday, May 16th with friends in the Pittsburgh area and authorities continue their search for Robinson.

Robinson, who played two seasons at Mercyhurst North East and two seasons at Mercyhurst University made 14 starts and played in 19 games in the spring of 2019 playing outfield for the Lakers.

*photo courtesy of Ed Maillard/Mercyhurst Athletics