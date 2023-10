ERIE, PA (WJET)–It was the battle of the 814. The 3-4 Mercyhurst Lakers host the 2-5 Gannon Golden Knights on Saturday.

Only one team would take home the Niagara Cup.

It was back and forth all game long.

The Golden Knights pulled ahead right before halftime when Whitaker’s pass was complete to Batiste, 21-14 Gannon.

It was a nail bitter down to the final moment of the game.

28-28, Gannon’s Eric Scarpino kicks a 32-yard field goal to win it for the Golden Knights.

Final score 31-28.