ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Gannon women’s volleyball team host the 2023 NCAA DII Atlantic Regional Tournament at Highmark Event Center.

The No. 1 ranked Golden Knights battled the No. 8 West Liberty Hilltoppers in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Gannon secured their spot in the semifinals by beating West Liberty in just three sets.

1st set: 25-12 Gannon

2nd set: 25-14 Gannon

3rd set: 25-15 Gannon

The Golden Knights will battle IUP on Friday at 7:30 p.m.