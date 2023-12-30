(WJET)–The Gannon women’s basketball team played on the road Saturday against Millersville.
The Lady Golden Knight won their 10th game in a row, extending their record to 13-1 overall and 5-0 PSAC.
Gannon tops Millersville, 71-38.
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
(WJET)–The Gannon women’s basketball team played on the road Saturday against Millersville.
The Lady Golden Knight won their 10th game in a row, extending their record to 13-1 overall and 5-0 PSAC.
Gannon tops Millersville, 71-38.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>