ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Gannon Golden Knights (5-4) host the California (Pa.) Vulcans (6-2) at McConnell Family Stadium on Saturday.
The Golden Knights were down 14-3 at halftime.
California defeats Gannon at home 34-17.
by: Ashley Kaiser
